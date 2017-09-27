GBFD Preparing for “Fire Prevention Week”

“Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!”… That’s the theme this year for Fire Prevention Week October 8-14. The Great Bend Fire Department will once again visit every elementary school in the city with the department’s safety trailer in tow for demonstrations. Firefighter Matt Peterson is helping to organize the visits.

Mike Peterson Audio

The demonstrations will also deal with fire safety in the living room and bedrooms, and the department will utilize a smoke machine so students can learn to stay low and practice escaping through a window.

Firefighter Mike Reifschneider, who is also helping organize the activities this year, says reaching out to the young people in the community is a great way to help prevent fires in the future, and equip students with the knowledge they need to escape a fire if they are put in that situation.

Mike Reifschneider Audio

The Fire Department will begin their visits to Great Bend Schools on Monday October 9.