Free trash pickup in Hoisington next Thursday and Friday

Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell says the Annual Cleanup Week is almost here and for residents in Hoisington that means a free trash pickup date.

Items that are tougher to dispose of, larger objects, or things you were just planning on getting rid of can be set by the street curb for a free pickup on October 5 and October 6.

Mitchell says a letter was sent out to residents outlining the guidelines of the pickup dates, but tires and hazardous household items will not be picked up.

Stutzman Refuse Disposal is the contracted sanitation service for Hoisington and the free pickup dates are part of their contract. Mitchell added the east side of town will be picked up on Thursday and the west side of town’s pickup will be on Friday.