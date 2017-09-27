Free coats are coming! Coat drive continues in Great Bend

What started as a back-to-school party hosted by Trinity United Methodist Church in Great Bend seven years ago, has turned into a needed effort in the community. The 7th annual coat drive put on by the church and Master Cleaners is nearing the completion of collection phase and will soon be redistributing the coats to anyone in need.

Karla Essmiller says they are always in need of more children’s coats to be donated.

Karla Essmiller Audio

Any new or gently used coats and jackets can be dropped off at Master Cleaners, Trinity United Methodist Church, any USD 428 school building, Holy Family Elementary, and Central Kansas Christian Academy. The drop-off date ends Saturday, September 30 and then all the coats will be cleaned by Master Cleaners.

The free coats will be handed out Saturday, October 7 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist, 5700 Broadway in Great Bend. All ages and sizes are welcome to pick up a free coat.