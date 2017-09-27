Football Classifications and Enrollments 2018 & 2019

Enrollment figures are based on ninth, tenth and eleventh grades only.
Enrollment figures are as of September 20, 2017.
6A
Schools – 32/Range: 1884 – 1058
Derby 1517
Dodge City 1436
Garden City 1662
Gardner-Edgerton 1196
Haysville-Campus 1309
Hutchinson 1096
Junction City 1223
Kansas City-JC Harmon 1083
Kansas City-Wyandotte 1062
Lawrence 1193
Lawrence-Free State 1365
Manhattan 1337
Olathe East 1388
Olathe North 1502
Olathe Northwest 1471
Olathe South 1524
OP-Blue Valley 1232
OP-Blue Valley North 1144
OP-Blue Valley Northwest 1200
OP-Blue Valley West 1196
Shawnee Mission East 1354
Shawnee Mission North 1174
Shawnee Mission Northwest 1257
Shawnee Mission South 1150
Shawnee Mission West 1304
Topeka 1415
Topeka-Washburn Rural 1500
Wichita-East 1884
Wichita-North 1804
Wichita-South 1378
Wichita-Southeast 1624
Wichita-West 1058
5A
Schools – 32/Range: 1048 – 621
Andover 628
De Soto 719
Emporia 955
Goddard-Eisenhower 724
Great Bend 680
Hays 621
Kansas City-FL Schlagle 970
Kansas City-Sumner Academy 623
Kansas City-Turner 915
Kansas City-Washington 917
Lansing 661
Leavenworth 964
Lenexa-St. James Academy 709
Liberal 1022
Maize 932
Maize South 677
Newton 764
Olathe West 927
OP-Blue Valley Southwest 833
OP-St. Thomas Aquinas 739
Salina-Central 764
Salina-South 780
Shawnee-Mill Valley 1048
Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights 804
Topeka-Highland Park 765
Topeka-Seaman 913
Topeka West 812
Valley Center 657
Wichita-Bishop Carroll 898
Wichita-Heights 993
Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel 691
Wichita-Northwest 1036
4A
Schools – 32/Range: 618 – 329
Abilene 366
Altamont-Labette County 373
Andover Central 565
Arkansas City 596
Atchison 367
Augusta 501
Baldwin 329
Basehor-Linwood 568
Bonner Springs 581
Buhler 506
Chanute 405
Coffeyville-Field Kindley 373
El Dorado 396
Eudora 356
Fort Scott 446
Goddard 613
Independence 428
Kansas City-Piper 447
Louisburg 407
McPherson 557
Mulvane 400
Ottawa 528
Paola 501
Pittsburg 618
Rose Hill 359
SM-Bishop Miege 524
Spring Hill 547
Tonganoxie 490
Towanda-Circle 455
Ulysses 364
Wellington 350
Winfield 513
3A
Schools – 48/Range: 329 – 182
Andale 287
Baxter Springs 221
Beloit 189
Burlington 215
Caney-Caney Valley 194
Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail 235
Chapman 259
Cheney 183
Clay Center Community 231
Clearwater 274
Colby 185
Columbus 222
Concordia 213
Frontenac 207
Galena 227
Garnett-Anderson County 255
Girard 212
Goodland 186
Halstead 188
Haven 183
Hesston 206
Hiawatha 182
Holcomb 190
Holton 240
Hoyt-Royal Valley 187
Hugoton 224
Iola 291
Kansas City-Bishop Ward 221
Kingman/Cunningham 203
LaCygne-Prairie View 230
Larned 205
Lindsborg-Smoky Valley 204
Marysville 207
Meriden-Jefferson West 203
Nickerson 251
Osawatomie 239
Parsons 275
Perry-Lecompton 203
Pratt 255
Russell 197
Sabetha 189
Scott City Community 196
St. George-Rock Creek 217
Topeka-Hayden 329
Wamego 328
Wellsville 197
Wichita Collegiate 208
Wichita-Trinity Academy 245
2A
Schools – 48/Range: 178 – 116
Anthony/Harper-Chaparral 158
Arma-Northeast 117
Atchison-Maur Hill-
Mount Academy 165
Belle Plaine 145
Cherokee-Southeast 121
Cherryvale 157
Cimarron 153
Conway Springs 136
Council Grove 156
Douglass 160
Easton-Pleasant Ridge 160
Effingham-Atchison
County Community 118
Ellinwood 116
Ellsworth 148
Erie 130
Eskridge-Mission Valley 132
Eureka 126
Fredonia 171
Garden Plain 125
Gypsum-SE of Saline 146
Hays-TMP-Marian 149
Hoisington 163
Horton 122
Humboldt 131
Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic 144
Kismet-Southwestern Heights 143
Lakin 129
Lyons 144
McLouth 125
Minneapolis 128
Mound City-Jayhawk Linn 127
Neodesha 156
Norton Community 167
Osage City 165
Oskaloosa 120
Phillipsburg 147
Pomona-West Franklin 140
Richmond-Central Heights 128
Riley County 178
Riverton 176
Rossville 122
Seneca-Nemaha Central 153
Silver Lake 151
St. Marys 136
Sterling 119
Wathena-Riverside 138
Whitewater-Remington 122
Wichita-The Independent 125
1A
Schools – 31/Range: 115 – 64
Allen-Northern Heights 92
Belleville-Republic County 103
Blue Rapids-Valley Heights 85
Brookville-Ell Saline 92
Centralia 64
Elkhart 95
Ellis 115
Hillsboro 106
Holton-Jackson Heights 88
Inman 108
Johnson-Stanton County 109
La Crosse 70
Leon-Bluestem 98
Lyndon 103
Marion 108
Meade 94
Oakley 94
Olpe 68
Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan 111
Plainville 103
Pleasanton 104
Salina-Sacred Heart 102
Sedgwick 112
Smith Center 97
Sublette 95
Syracuse 112
Troy 66
Uniontown 92
Wabaunsee 113
Winchester-
Jefferson County North 98
Yates Center 103
8-Man Division I
Schools – 48/Range: 99 – 63
Attica/Argonia 77
Atwood-Rawlins County 65
Bennington 99
Burden-Central 84
Burlingame 66
Caldwell 68
Canton-Galva 87
Cedar Vale/Dexter 79
Claflin-Central Plains 67
Clyde-Clifton Clyde 72
Coldwater-South Central 67
Cottonwood Falls-
Chase County 70
Goessel 77
Greensburg-Kiowa County 78
Herington 99
Hill City 73
Howard-West Elk 77
Hoxie 81
Jetmore-Hodgeman County 67
Kinsley 80
Lebo 63
Leoti-Wichita County 87
Lincoln 75
Little River 75
Macksville 81
Madison/Hamilton 66
Shawnee-Maranatha
Christian Academy 94
Medicine Lodge 94
Montezuma-South Gray 67
Moundridge 74
Ness City 81
Oberlin-Decatur Community 83
Oswego 87
Oxford 71
Peabody-Burns 64
Pratt-Skyline 90
Rosalia-Flinthills 70
Sedan 66
Solomon 73
Spearville 70
St. Francis 69
St. John-Hudson 65
Stockton 64
Udall 72
Valley Falls 70
Victoria 71
Wakeeney-Trego Community 82
Washington County 65
8-Man Division II
Schools – 52/Range: 62 – 34
Almena-Northern Valley 42
Axtell 38
Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 48
Bucklin 53
Buffalo-Altoona Midway 34
Burrton 51
Chase 45
Chetopa 55
Colony-Crest 43
Dighton 54
Downs-Lakeside 48
Frankfort 53
Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell 44
Hanover 59
Hartford 46
Highland-Doniphan West 56
Hutchinson-Central Christian 50
Ingalls 48
Kensington-Thunder Ridge 60
Kiowa-South Barber 49
Langdon-Fairfield 58
LeRoy-Southern Coffey County 49
Linn 46
Logan/Palco 62
Lost Springs-Centre 45
Mankato-Rock Hills 46
Melvern-Marais
Des Cygnes Valley 41
Minneola 61
Moran-Marmaton Valley 55
Norwich 55
Onaga 61
Osborne 53
Otis-Bison 43
Pretty Prairie 55
Quinter 45
Randolph-Blue Valley 41
Rural Vista
(White City/Hope) 57
Satanta 57
Scandia-Pike Valley 51
Sharon Springs-
Wallace County 50
South Haven 46
Southern Cloud
(Miltonvale/Glasco) 49
St. Paul 47
Stafford 46
Sylvan Grove-
Sylvan-Lucas Unified 51
Tescott 38
Tribune-Greeley County 47
Wakefield 53
Waverly 45
Wetmore 37
Wilson 34
Winona-Triplains/Brewster 47