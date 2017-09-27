Cop Shop (9/26)

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/26)

Warrant Arrest

At 3:01 a.m. Tanner Cox was arrested at 2218 Tyler Street on a warrant.

Traumatic Injuries

At 6:56 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 3910 Cedar Park Pl Apt E2.

Theft

At 9:29 a.m. a report of someone opening a credit card with her name and using it for purchases was made at 2525 Cheyenne Dr. Total loss of $1,171.

Criminal Damage

At 9:57 a.m. Richard Loose reported a tree on his neighbor’s property falling and damaging his shed at 1201 Stone Street.

Theft

At 5:20 p.m. theft of two bicycles was reported at 2110 28th Street. Total loss of $240.

Criminal Damage

At 6:24 p.m. someone damaging the glass on her scree door was reported at 2527 17th Street. Total loss of $200.

Theft

At 6:36 p.m. a theft was reported at 5th Street & Walnut Street.

At 8:25 p.m. a theft was reported at 320 Walnut Street.

Criminal Damage

At 9:18 p.m. a report of tires getting cut on a vehicle was made at 3101 Washington Street.