2017-2018 Classifications and Enrollments for all sports other than football
School classification changes with enrollment ranges are as follows:
6A
Kansas City-JC Harmon (5A)
5A
Kansas City-Wyandotte (6A)
Maize South (4A)
Olathe West (New)
4A
Arkansas City (5A)
Galena (3A)
Hugoton (3A)
Kansas City-Sumner Academy (5A)
Marysville (3A)
3A
Colby (4A)
Goodland (4A)
Haven (4A)
McLouth (2A)
Scott Community (4A)
2A
Burlingame (1A)
Goessel (1A)
Jetmore-Hodgeman County (1A)
La Crosse (1A)
Marion (3A)
Olpe (1A)
Salina-St. John’s Military Academy (1A)
St. Francis (1A)
Syracuse (3A)
1A
Atwood-Rawlins County (2A)
Cottonwood Falls-Chase County (2A)
Moran-Marmaton Valley (2A)
Rosalia-Flinthills (2A)
St. John-Hudson (2A)
Troy (2A)
Valley Falls (2A)
Washington County (2A)
Enrollment figures as of September 20, 2017 based on ninth, tenth, eleventh and twelfth grades.
6A-Schools: 32/Range: 2404-1369
Derby 1963
Dodge City 1939
Garden City 2075
Gardner-Edgerton 1600
Haysville-Campus 1722
Hutchinson 1432
Junction City 1553
Kansas City-JC Harmon 1369
Lawrence 1617
Lawrence-Free State 1755
Manhattan 1766
Olathe East 1915
Olathe North 2048
Olathe Northwest 2005
Olathe South 2085
Overland Park-Blue Valley 1614
Overland Park-Blue Valley North 1573
Overland Park-Blue Valley Northwest 1605
Overland Park-Blue Valley West 1571
Shawnee Mission East 1790
Shawnee Mission North 1512
Shawnee Mission Northwest 1648
Shawnee Mission South 1484
Shawnee Mission West 1720
Topeka 1811
Topeka-Washburn Rural 1925
Wichita-East 2404
Wichita-North 2339
Wichita-Northwest 1371
Wichita-South 1805
Wichita-Southeast 2035
Wichita-West 1373
5A-Schools: 32/Range: 1363-810
Andover 831
De Soto 948
Emporia 1263
Goddard 810
Goddard-Eisenhower 949
Great Bend 890
Kansas City-FL Schlagle 1170
Kansas City-Turner 1138
Kansas City-Washington 1091
Kansas City-Wyandotte 1348
Lansing 881
Leavenworth 1302
Lenexa-St. James Academy 936
Liberal 1327
Maize 1281
Maize South 870
Newton 1042
Olathe West (new in 2017-18) 928
Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest 1112
Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas 951
Pittsburg 832
Salina-Central 1005
Salina-South 1050
Shawnee-Mill Valley 1363
Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights 1074
Topeka-Highland Park 950
Topeka-Seaman 1194
Topeka West 1064
Valley Center 849
Wichita-Bishop Carroll 1170
Wichita-Heights 1310
Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel 898
4A-Schools: 64/Range: 791-265
Abilene 490
Altamont-Labette County 511
Andale 406
Andover Central 764
Arkansas City 757
Atchison 469
Augusta 665
Baldwin 435
Basehor-Linwood 719
Baxter Springs 286
Bonner Springs 762
Buhler 659
Burlington 282
Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail 317
Chanute 534
Chapman 346
Clay Center Community 300
Clearwater 366
Coffeyville-Field Kindley 492
Columbus 288
Concordia 280
El Dorado 552
Eudora 482
Fort Scott 577
Frontenac 270
Galena 283
Garnett-Anderson County 332
Girard 293
Hays 791
Holcomb 266
Holton 302
Hugoton 281
Independence 539
Iola 371
Kansas City-Bishop Ward 292
Kansas City-Piper 591
Kansas City-Sumner Academy 782
LaCygne-Prairie View 307
Larned 269
Lindsborg-Smoky Valley 269
Louisburg 532
Marysville 265
McPherson 750
Meriden-Jefferson West 274
Mulvane 524
Nickerson 337
Osawatomie 316
Ottawa 678
Paola 643
Parsons 347
Pratt 311
Rose Hill 472
Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege 691
Spring Hill 725
St. George-Rock Creek 288
Tonganoxie 642
Topeka-Hayden 413
Towanda-Circle 578
Ulysses 470
Wamego 441
Wellington 467
Wichita Collegiate 285
Wichita-Trinity Academy 325
Winfield 667
3A-Schools: 64/Range: 260-156
Anthony/Harper-Chaparral 219
Arma-Northeast 156
Atchison-Maur Hill Mount
Academy 219
Belle Plaine 188
Beloit 238
Caney-Caney Valley 238
Cheney 242
Cherokee-Southeast 169
Cherryvale 216
Cimarron 185
Colby 258
Conway Springs 174
Council Grove 214
Douglass 208
Easton-Pleasant Ridge 227
Effingham-Atchison County
Community 161
Ellsworth 191
Erie 187
Eskridge-Mission Valley 175
Eureka 173
Fredonia 215
Garden Plain 172
Goodland 257
Gypsum-Southeast of Saline 188
Halstead 245
Haven 250
Hays-Thomas More Prep-
Marian 218
Hesston 260
Hiawatha 243
Hoisington 221
Horton 157
Hoyt-Royal Valley 240
Humboldt 176
Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic 187
Kingman 235
Kismet-Southwestern
Heights 186
Lakin 171
Lyons 185
McLouth 159
Minneapolis 182
Mound City-Jayhawk Linn 162
Neodesha 201
Norton Community 213
Osage City 201
Oskaloosa 157
Perry-Lecompton 254
Phillipsburg 204
Pomona-West Franklin 187
Richmond-Central Heights 168
Riley County 220
Riverton 231
Rossville 169
Russell 250
Sabetha 242
Scott Community 259
Sedgwick 161
Seneca-Nemaha Central 217
Silver Lake 203
St. Marys 180
Sterling 161
Wathena-Riverside 185
Wellsville 255
Whitewater-Remington 173
Wichita-The Independent 166
2A-Schools: 63/Boys Schools: 1
Range: 156-92
Allen-Northern Heights 121
Alma-Wabaunsee 145
Belleville-Republic County 134
Bennington 132
Blue Rapids-Valley Heights 107
Brookville-Ell Saline 136
Burden-Central 101
Burlingame 93
Canton-Galva 108
Claflin-Central Plains 94
Elbing-Berean Academy 103
Elkhart 124
Ellinwood 143
Ellis 152
Goessel 97
Greensburg-Kiowa County 99
Herington 129
Hill City 101
Hillsboro 152
Holton-Jackson Heights 124
Howard-West Elk 103
Hoxie 105
Inman 144
Jetmore-Hodgeman County 95
Johnson-Stanton County 139
Kinsley 93
La Crosse 95
Lawrence-Bishop Seabury
Academy 109
Leon-Bluestem 137
Leoti-Wichita County 124
Lincoln 102
Lyndon 138
Macksville 104
Marion 154
Meade 130
Medicine Lodge 127
Moundridge 109
Ness City 106
Oakley 124
Oberlin-Decatur Community 105
Olathe-Heritage Christian
Academy 120
Olpe 93
Oswego 109
Oxford 97
Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan 143
Plainville 146
Pleasanton 124
Prairie Village-
Kansas City Christian 156
Pratt-Skyline 110
Salina-Sacred Heart 131
Salina-St. John’s Military
Academy 101
Sedan 92
Shawnee-Maranatha
Christian Academy 128
Smith Center 126
Solomon 94
Spearville 99
St. Francis 92
Sublette 123
Syracuse 151
Udall 102
Uniontown 124
Wakeeney-Trego Community 118
Winchester-
Jefferson County North 140
Yates Center 134
1A-Schools: 97 – Range: 92-20
Almena-Northern Valley 53
Argonia 55
Ashland 61
Atchison-Riverbend
International School 46
Attica 46
Atwood-Rawlins County 87
Axtell 49
Beloit-St. John’s 36
Bird City-Cheylin 39
Brewster 48
Bucklin 65
Buffalo-Altoona Midway 46
Burrton 65
Caldwell 80
Cedar Vale 51
Centralia 85
Chase 61
Chetopa 74
Clyde-Clifton Clyde 88
Coldwater-South Central 87
Colony-Crest 64
Cottonwood Falls-
Chase County 91
Cunningham 43
Deerfield 50
Dexter 45
Dighton 74
Downs-Lakeside 68
Fowler 40
Frankfort 71
Glasco 29
Grainfield-
Wheatland/Grinnell 56
Hamilton 26
Hanover 76
Hartford 61
Healy 20
Highland-Doniphan West 76
Hope 37
Hutchinson-Central Christian 63
Ingalls 64
Junction City-St. Xavier 34
Kensington-Thunder Ridge 73
Kiowa-South Barber 61
Langdon-Fairfield 78
Lebo 80
Leroy-Southern
Coffey County 67
Linn 62
Little River 92
Logan 57
Longton-Elk Valley 24
Lost Springs-Centre 68
Madison 68
Mankato-Rock Hills 75
McPherson-Elyria Christian 64
Melvern-Marais Des
Cygnes Valley 59
Miltonvale 29
Minneola 72
Montezuma-South Gray 90
Moran-Marmaton Valley 81
Moscow 64
Natoma 26
Norwich 73
Onaga 79
Osborne 74
Otis-Bison 60
Palco 28
Peabody-Burns 81
Pretty Prairie 70
Quinter 63
Randolph-Blue Valley 54
Ransom-Western Plains 30
Rexford-Golden Plains 56
Rolla 51
Rosalia-Flinthills 90
Rozel-Pawnee Heights 44
Satanta 79
Scandia-Pike Valley 67
Sharon Springs-
Wallace County 62
South Haven 60
St. John-Hudson 91
St. Paul 70
Stafford 61
Stockton 90
Sylvan Grove-
Sylvan-Lucas Unified 72
Tescott 48
Tipton Catholic 20
Tribune-Greeley County 65
Troy 84
Valley Falls 90
Victoria 87
Wakefield 70
Washington County 90
Waverly 61
Weskan 39
Wetmore 48
White City 32
Wilson 48
Winona-Triplains 22
Note: Classes 4A and 1A are divided into two divisions in selected activities. Refer to specific activity pages on the KSHSAA website for more information.