2017-2018 Classifications and Enrollments for all sports other than football

School classification changes with enrollment ranges are as follows:

6A

Kansas City-JC Harmon (5A)

5A

Kansas City-Wyandotte (6A)

Maize South (4A)

Olathe West (New)

4A

Arkansas City (5A)

Galena (3A)

Hugoton (3A)

Kansas City-Sumner Academy (5A)

Marysville (3A)

3A

Colby (4A)

Goodland (4A)

Haven (4A)

McLouth (2A)

Scott Community (4A)

2A

Burlingame (1A)

Goessel (1A)

Jetmore-Hodgeman County (1A)

La Crosse (1A)

Marion (3A)

Olpe (1A)

Salina-St. John’s Military Academy (1A)

St. Francis (1A)

Syracuse (3A)

1A

Atwood-Rawlins County (2A)

Cottonwood Falls-Chase County (2A)

Moran-Marmaton Valley (2A)

Rosalia-Flinthills (2A)

St. John-Hudson (2A)

Troy (2A)

Valley Falls (2A)

Washington County (2A)

Enrollment figures as of September 20, 2017 based on ninth, tenth, eleventh and twelfth grades.

6A-Schools: 32/Range: 2404-1369

Derby 1963

Dodge City 1939

Garden City 2075

Gardner-Edgerton 1600

Haysville-Campus 1722

Hutchinson 1432

Junction City 1553

Kansas City-JC Harmon 1369

Lawrence 1617

Lawrence-Free State 1755

Manhattan 1766

Olathe East 1915

Olathe North 2048

Olathe Northwest 2005

Olathe South 2085

Overland Park-Blue Valley 1614

Overland Park-Blue Valley North 1573

Overland Park-Blue Valley Northwest 1605

Overland Park-Blue Valley West 1571

Shawnee Mission East 1790

Shawnee Mission North 1512

Shawnee Mission Northwest 1648

Shawnee Mission South 1484

Shawnee Mission West 1720

Topeka 1811

Topeka-Washburn Rural 1925

Wichita-East 2404

Wichita-North 2339

Wichita-Northwest 1371

Wichita-South 1805

Wichita-Southeast 2035

Wichita-West 1373

5A-Schools: 32/Range: 1363-810

Andover 831

De Soto 948

Emporia 1263

Goddard 810

Goddard-Eisenhower 949

Great Bend 890

Kansas City-FL Schlagle 1170

Kansas City-Turner 1138

Kansas City-Washington 1091

Kansas City-Wyandotte 1348

Lansing 881

Leavenworth 1302

Lenexa-St. James Academy 936

Liberal 1327

Maize 1281

Maize South 870

Newton 1042

Olathe West (new in 2017-18) 928

Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest 1112

Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas 951

Pittsburg 832

Salina-Central 1005

Salina-South 1050

Shawnee-Mill Valley 1363

Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights 1074

Topeka-Highland Park 950

Topeka-Seaman 1194

Topeka West 1064

Valley Center 849

Wichita-Bishop Carroll 1170

Wichita-Heights 1310

Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel 898

4A-Schools: 64/Range: 791-265

Abilene 490

Altamont-Labette County 511

Andale 406

Andover Central 764

Arkansas City 757

Atchison 469

Augusta 665

Baldwin 435

Basehor-Linwood 719

Baxter Springs 286

Bonner Springs 762

Buhler 659

Burlington 282

Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail 317

Chanute 534

Chapman 346

Clay Center Community 300

Clearwater 366

Coffeyville-Field Kindley 492

Columbus 288

Concordia 280

El Dorado 552

Eudora 482

Fort Scott 577

Frontenac 270

Galena 283

Garnett-Anderson County 332

Girard 293

Hays 791

Holcomb 266

Holton 302

Hugoton 281

Independence 539

Iola 371

Kansas City-Bishop Ward 292

Kansas City-Piper 591

Kansas City-Sumner Academy 782

LaCygne-Prairie View 307

Larned 269

Lindsborg-Smoky Valley 269

Louisburg 532

Marysville 265

McPherson 750

Meriden-Jefferson West 274

Mulvane 524

Nickerson 337

Osawatomie 316

Ottawa 678

Paola 643

Parsons 347

Pratt 311

Rose Hill 472

Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege 691

Spring Hill 725

St. George-Rock Creek 288

Tonganoxie 642

Topeka-Hayden 413

Towanda-Circle 578

Ulysses 470

Wamego 441

Wellington 467

Wichita Collegiate 285

Wichita-Trinity Academy 325

Winfield 667

3A-Schools: 64/Range: 260-156

Anthony/Harper-Chaparral 219

Arma-Northeast 156

Atchison-Maur Hill Mount

Academy 219

Belle Plaine 188

Beloit 238

Caney-Caney Valley 238

Cheney 242

Cherokee-Southeast 169

Cherryvale 216

Cimarron 185

Colby 258

Conway Springs 174

Council Grove 214

Douglass 208

Easton-Pleasant Ridge 227

Effingham-Atchison County

Community 161

Ellsworth 191

Erie 187

Eskridge-Mission Valley 175

Eureka 173

Fredonia 215

Garden Plain 172

Goodland 257

Gypsum-Southeast of Saline 188

Halstead 245

Haven 250

Hays-Thomas More Prep-

Marian 218

Hesston 260

Hiawatha 243

Hoisington 221

Horton 157

Hoyt-Royal Valley 240

Humboldt 176

Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic 187

Kingman 235

Kismet-Southwestern

Heights 186

Lakin 171

Lyons 185

McLouth 159

Minneapolis 182

Mound City-Jayhawk Linn 162

Neodesha 201

Norton Community 213

Osage City 201

Oskaloosa 157

Perry-Lecompton 254

Phillipsburg 204

Pomona-West Franklin 187

Richmond-Central Heights 168

Riley County 220

Riverton 231

Rossville 169

Russell 250

Sabetha 242

Scott Community 259

Sedgwick 161

Seneca-Nemaha Central 217

Silver Lake 203

St. Marys 180

Sterling 161

Wathena-Riverside 185

Wellsville 255

Whitewater-Remington 173

Wichita-The Independent 166

2A-Schools: 63/Boys Schools: 1

Range: 156-92

Allen-Northern Heights 121

Alma-Wabaunsee 145

Belleville-Republic County 134

Bennington 132

Blue Rapids-Valley Heights 107

Brookville-Ell Saline 136

Burden-Central 101

Burlingame 93

Canton-Galva 108

Claflin-Central Plains 94

Elbing-Berean Academy 103

Elkhart 124

Ellinwood 143

Ellis 152

Goessel 97

Greensburg-Kiowa County 99

Herington 129

Hill City 101

Hillsboro 152

Holton-Jackson Heights 124

Howard-West Elk 103

Hoxie 105

Inman 144

Jetmore-Hodgeman County 95

Johnson-Stanton County 139

Kinsley 93

La Crosse 95

Lawrence-Bishop Seabury

Academy 109

Leon-Bluestem 137

Leoti-Wichita County 124

Lincoln 102

Lyndon 138

Macksville 104

Marion 154

Meade 130

Medicine Lodge 127

Moundridge 109

Ness City 106

Oakley 124

Oberlin-Decatur Community 105

Olathe-Heritage Christian

Academy 120

Olpe 93

Oswego 109

Oxford 97

Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan 143

Plainville 146

Pleasanton 124

Prairie Village-

Kansas City Christian 156

Pratt-Skyline 110

Salina-Sacred Heart 131

Salina-St. John’s Military

Academy 101

Sedan 92

Shawnee-Maranatha

Christian Academy 128

Smith Center 126

Solomon 94

Spearville 99

St. Francis 92

Sublette 123

Syracuse 151

Udall 102

Uniontown 124

Wakeeney-Trego Community 118

Winchester-

Jefferson County North 140

Yates Center 134

1A-Schools: 97 – Range: 92-20

Almena-Northern Valley 53

Argonia 55

Ashland 61

Atchison-Riverbend

International School 46

Attica 46

Atwood-Rawlins County 87

Axtell 49

Beloit-St. John’s 36

Bird City-Cheylin 39

Brewster 48

Bucklin 65

Buffalo-Altoona Midway 46

Burrton 65

Caldwell 80

Cedar Vale 51

Centralia 85

Chase 61

Chetopa 74

Clyde-Clifton Clyde 88

Coldwater-South Central 87

Colony-Crest 64

Cottonwood Falls-

Chase County 91

Cunningham 43

Deerfield 50

Dexter 45

Dighton 74

Downs-Lakeside 68

Fowler 40

Frankfort 71

Glasco 29

Grainfield-

Wheatland/Grinnell 56

Hamilton 26

Hanover 76

Hartford 61

Healy 20

Highland-Doniphan West 76

Hope 37

Hutchinson-Central Christian 63

Ingalls 64

Junction City-St. Xavier 34

Kensington-Thunder Ridge 73

Kiowa-South Barber 61

Langdon-Fairfield 78

Lebo 80

Leroy-Southern

Coffey County 67

Linn 62

Little River 92

Logan 57

Longton-Elk Valley 24

Lost Springs-Centre 68

Madison 68

Mankato-Rock Hills 75

McPherson-Elyria Christian 64

Melvern-Marais Des

Cygnes Valley 59

Miltonvale 29

Minneola 72

Montezuma-South Gray 90

Moran-Marmaton Valley 81

Moscow 64

Natoma 26

Norwich 73

Onaga 79

Osborne 74

Otis-Bison 60

Palco 28

Peabody-Burns 81

Pretty Prairie 70

Quinter 63

Randolph-Blue Valley 54

Ransom-Western Plains 30

Rexford-Golden Plains 56

Rolla 51

Rosalia-Flinthills 90

Rozel-Pawnee Heights 44

Satanta 79

Scandia-Pike Valley 67

Sharon Springs-

Wallace County 62

South Haven 60

St. John-Hudson 91

St. Paul 70

Stafford 61

Stockton 90

Sylvan Grove-

Sylvan-Lucas Unified 72

Tescott 48

Tipton Catholic 20

Tribune-Greeley County 65

Troy 84

Valley Falls 90

Victoria 87

Wakefield 70

Washington County 90

Waverly 61

Weskan 39

Wetmore 48

White City 32

Wilson 48

Winona-Triplains 22

Note: Classes 4A and 1A are divided into two divisions in selected activities. Refer to specific activity pages on the KSHSAA website for more information.