Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.