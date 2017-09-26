Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 69. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.