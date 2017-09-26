Tuesday Mid America Sports Update

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Addison Russell hit a three-run double in the first inning, then made a food run for a fan in enemy territory while the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-2 to move within a win of clinching a second straight NL Central title. Chicago can wrap up the division with a win Tuesday against the Cardinals, or a loss by Milwaukee against Cincinnati.

NEW YORK (AP) – Aaron Judge broke Mark McGwire’s major league record for home runs by a rookie, hitting a pair for the second straight day to raise his total to 50 and lead the New York Yankees over the Kansas City Royals 11-3. He tied the mark with a two-run drive to right-center off Jakob Junis in the third inning that put New York ahead 3-0. His solo shot over the visitors’ bullpen in left against Trevor Cahill in the seventh made it 7-3. Judge has 13 home runs in September and six in five games.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Chiefs have three of the 10 longest plays from scrimmage in the NFL this season. That’s a big reason they’re off to a 3-0 start. Rookie running back Kareem Hunt has four of them. His latest was a 69-yard touchdown run to cap their 24-10 victory over the Chargers on Sunday.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Devine Ozigbo forced his way back into the mix at running back for Nebraska with his 100-yard game against Rutgers. Coach Mike Riley said if Tre Bryant can’t play against Illinois on Friday night, Ozigbo probably would get equal playing time with starter Mikale Wilbon. Ozigbo was the most experienced returning back but came out of preseason practice third on the depth chart behind Bryant and Wilbon.

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa State’s improvement under second-year coach Matt Campbell has gone largely unnoticed nationally. The Cyclones can put themselves on the map with a big showing on Thursday night. Iowa State opens Big 12 play when it hosts Texas on national television. The Cyclones, who won just three games in 2016, are eager to push for an upper-division finish.