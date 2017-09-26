Student arrested for social media threat against Kan. high school

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka high school student was arrested after reportedly making social media threats against the school.

The student at Seaman High School was arrested Monday night. The student was taken to juvenile intake for making a criminal threat but it wasn’t clear if the person was detained or released to his parents.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the threat was sent via Snapchat and contained a reference to Columbine, the infamous 1999 high school shooting in Colorado that left 15 people dead and more than 20 injured.

Shawnee County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer said the threat did not target specific people at the school.

An email sent to parents Tuesday said the school contacted law enforcement immediately after learning of the threat and the student was arrested at his home.