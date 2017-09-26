Police identify 2 victims in fatal Kansas stabbing, fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing and have identified the two victims.

Just after 6p.m. Sunday, police responded to an apartment building at 800 SW Polk in Topeka in reference a stabbing and a fire at from the same address, according to a media release.

Upon arrival officers located a man with life threatening injuries who was transported to local a hospital where he died. Officers located a second victim inside the building who was dead.

On Tuesday, police identified the victims Thomas P. O’Conner, 61 and Chance C. Crank, 22 both of Topeka.

Police found suspect Maximo Campillo-Echevarria, 62, on foot in the area. He was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections where he was booked for two counts of First-Degree Murder