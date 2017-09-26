Nearly 50 vendors ready for this year’s Women’s Expo in Great Bend

The Great Bend Tribune’s Women’s Expo started 19 years ago and since then has turned into a well-attended event for women to learn and see the latest and greatest in a number of topics. The Women’s Expo will take place Tuesday, Sept. 26 from 3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Great Bend Events Center, 3111 10th Street.

Tribune Advertising Manager Diane Lacy-Trostle says women will experience a little bit of everything.

Tickets for the Women’s Expo can be picked up at the Tribune office and donations of non-perishable food items are requested at the door to be given to the Barton County Food Bank.

There will be 48 vendors at the expo displaying health, fashion, personal and work life exhibits.

Lacy-Trostle says the Women’s Expo has averaged anywhere between 800 and 1,500 attendees each year.