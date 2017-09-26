Kan. man who used Facebook to lure girls into prostitution going to prison

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man who used Facebook to try and lure girls into prostitution has been sentenced to nearly eight years in prison.

Sedgwick County authorities say Jesse Duckens was arrested after a 16-year-old girl’s mother went to police when she found Facebook messages from Duckens telling her daughter how she could make money through prostitution and asking the girl for nude photos.

A detective with the Exploited and Missing Child Unit pretended to be the girl and set up a meeting with Duckens, who was arrested when he arrived at the meeting spot.

Court records show the detectives found posts advertising the girl as an escort on Daddyslist.com and Backpage.com.

Duckens pleaded guilty in July to commercial sexual exploitation of a child. He was sentenced on Friday. He has a previous conviction for robbery, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.