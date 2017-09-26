HGTV’s ‘Fixer Upper’ to end after this season

WACO, Texas (AP) — The husband and wife team behind HGTV remodeling show “Fixer Upper” have announced that the popular series will end after its upcoming fifth season.

In a blog post Tuesday announcing the decision, Joanna and Chip Gaines write that they need to catch their breath for a moment.

The couple says their family is healthy and their marriage “has honestly never been stronger.” They say they plan “to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses.”

Launched in 2013, “Fixer Upper” follows the couple as they redo houses near their Waco home. Its final season premieres in November.