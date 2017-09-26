Cop Shop (9/25)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/25)
Vehicle Impound / Release
At 7:43 a.m. a 1980 Honda motorcycle was impounded at 252 SE 60 Avenue in Ellinwood.
Non-Injury Accident
At 3:15 p.m. an accident was reported in the 200 block of NW 30 Avenue.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/25)
Traumatic Injuries
At 7:18 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3307 10th Street.
Breathing Problems
At 7:28 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 803 Pine Pl.
Warrant Arrest
At 9:16 a.m. Richard Etim was arrested for four COGB warrants at 1416 Kansas Avenue.
At 11:15 a.m. Dane Neifert was arrested for a Harvey County warrant at 1806 12th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 12:25 p.m. an accident was reported at 2920 10th Street.
Theft
At 2:48 p.m. theft of a license plate was reported at 318 Frey Street. Total loss was $15.
At 3:17 p.m. theft of a bike was reported in the 1400 block of Coolidge Street.
Diabetic Problems
At 6:40 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1037 Adams Street.
Theft
At 8:09 p.m. Walmart, 3503 10th Street, reported a theft.
Falls
At 11:05 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2206 Heizer Street.