Cop Shop (9/25)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/25)

Vehicle Impound / Release

At 7:43 a.m. a 1980 Honda motorcycle was impounded at 252 SE 60 Avenue in Ellinwood.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:15 p.m. an accident was reported in the 200 block of NW 30 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/25)

Traumatic Injuries

At 7:18 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3307 10th Street.

Breathing Problems

At 7:28 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 803 Pine Pl.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:16 a.m. Richard Etim was arrested for four COGB warrants at 1416 Kansas Avenue.

At 11:15 a.m. Dane Neifert was arrested for a Harvey County warrant at 1806 12th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:25 p.m. an accident was reported at 2920 10th Street.

Theft

At 2:48 p.m. theft of a license plate was reported at 318 Frey Street. Total loss was $15.

At 3:17 p.m. theft of a bike was reported in the 1400 block of Coolidge Street.

Diabetic Problems

At 6:40 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1037 Adams Street.

Theft

At 8:09 p.m. Walmart, 3503 10th Street, reported a theft.

Falls

At 11:05 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2206 Heizer Street.