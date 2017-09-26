Barton men’s cross country team seventeenth at Papa John’s Invitational

bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College men’s cross country team placed 17th Friday evening in the Papa John’s Invitational hosted by Emporia State University. Held at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course, the Cougars completed the 8k race in an average time of 32:50.37 with three Top-100 placers among the nearly 140 man field from the NJCAA, NAIA, and NCAA Division II levels.

Three freshman finished in the Top-100 runners with Grenada’s James Tallan leading the Cougars in 29:16.38 placing 44th. Fellow countryman Nathan Hood crossed in 79th with a 30:54.59 clocking while Great Bend native Mason Yellowwolf placed 100th with a 32:13.92 time.

Lyndon Burrell rounded out the four freshman with a 34:13.94 for 123rd place while sophomore Javon Patterson came in 134th with a time of 37:33.00.

Barton will next travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, for the Cowboy Jamboree beginning at 9:15 a.m. this Saturday, September 30.