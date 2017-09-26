Barton County takes advantage of “buy back” offers

Barton County continues to use buy back offers from Bobcat of Salina to keep their equipment up to date. Monday, Barton County Commissioners approved a pair of deals with the Salina company for two Bobcat track loaders. The first loader was purchased in 2014 for just under $54,000. Since that time, the county has exercised the annual buyback option and received a newer model with full warranty for $4,500. Commissioner Jennifer Schartz agreed with County Works Director Darren Williams that this was a good deal.

Bobcat of Salina also had the low bid for the purchase of another compact tracked loader with asphalt planer and grapple bucket attachments for just over $66,000. That loader also comes with the buy back option.

In other county business Monday, the board approved the purchase of a new four wheel drive crew cab pickup from Marmie Chrysler in the amount of $28,000. Instead of taking the $2,500 trade in offer on a 2006 pickup with 170,000 miles on it, the board elected to keep the pickup to be used by facilities management.