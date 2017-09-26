Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/25)

BOOKED: Edward Greene of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery, bond is set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Richard Etim of Hays on four Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for contempt of court, bonds were set at $1,172, $658.50, $646, and $581 cash only.

BOOKED: Dane Neifert of St. John on Harvey County warrant for probation violation, no bond.

RELEASED: Patricia Avinger of Great Bend on Dickinson County warrant for failure to appear after posting a $200 cash bond.

RELEASED: Samantha Elsen of Hoisington for BTDC after serving.

RELEASED: Lacey Kelly of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for failure to appear. BCDC case for aggravated assault after being released to treatment.

RELEASED: William Rowe of Great Bend for Barton County District Court case for probation violation, released to New Chance for treatment.

RELEASED: Alicia Hoeffner of Great Bend on Ellinwood Municipal Court case after serving her sentence in full.

RELEASED: Edward Greene of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV after posting a $1,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Charles Bowers of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for failure to appear after receiving order to release.

RELEASED: Eric Buckley of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt, and GBMC for contempt after receiving order to release.

RELEASED: Jason Kober of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt after he received an order to release.

RELEASED: Trent A. Sewell on an order of Barton County District Court on case to report for extended probation.

RELEASED: Albert Hass of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with bond set at $601 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court with bond set at $1,237 cash only. Also booked on Barton County District Court case for theft with bond set at $5,000 C/S. GBMC case for habitual driver with bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond. Bieberle from GBPD called and said the DWS habitual violator will be combined with the District case and will not need to post a separate bond for it. Released by orders of the court per County Attorney.