Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 64. North wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.