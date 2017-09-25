St. Rose offers free flu shots at Oct. 1 drive-thru clinic

BUSINESS NEWS

Since an annual vaccination is the first step in protection against the flu virus, St. Rose Health Center is once again offering its free drive-thru, flu-shot clinic, Executive Director Zena Jacobs announced.

The event, which is for those 18 and older, is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1 at the St. Rose parking lot, 3515 Broadway. Motorists are asked to use the main entrance off of Broadway into the patient parking lot.

“We encourage the community to attend this clinic,” Jacobs said.

“Protecting yourself against the flu also helps protect the people around you who may be more vulnerable to the virus because of a compromised immune system.

“St. Rose has a long history of providing this service to the community,” she added. “The health and wellness of our neighbors is important to all of us, and a flu shot is a great way to prevent problems.”

Many associates of St. Rose will be on hand at the clinic because “they recognize the importance of preventing the flu,” Jacobs noted. “They are volunteering their time as a way to give back to their community.”

Hays Medical Center, which is part of The University of Kansas Health System, is the sole owner of St. Rose.