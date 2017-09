SEPTEMBER 25, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 2 PC DINING BUFFET, OAK/GLASS COFFEE TABLE, HOUSE PLANTS. FREE: ORCHIDS. 549-3712

FOR SALE: FARM EGGS 617-5026 OR 617-6486

FOR SALE: 5 HESSTON BELT BUCKLES, QUEEN SIZE SERTA ADJUSTABLE BED W/HEADBOARD, 7-1/4″ SKIL SAW. 786-1945

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC KNIFE, DALLAS COWBOY COAT (L), APPLE PEELER. 792-5310 OR 282-3957

FOR SALE: 2 TAPESTRIES (DEER & LAST SUPPER) 792-6560

FOR SALE: 2004 FORD PU F150 CC 4WD LARIAT, TIRES & WHEELS FOR A POLARIS RAZR. 617-9098

FOR SALE: ECHO WATER SOFTENER, 2 STORM DOORS 32″ & 36″, 2 HUNTER CEILING FANS. 797-3796

FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS, MALE COCKATIEL. WANTED: MALE PUPPY THAT WILL BE A LARGE DOG WHEN GROWN. 617-4311

FOR SALE: PELLET STOVE. 792-9414

FREE: 3 6WK KITTENS. 785-472-1204

FOR SALE: TAILGATE LAST USED ON A 2002 GM PU, LARGE ROCK. 792-4466

FOR SALE: 2 MATCHING ROCKERS, 4 PORCH ROCKERS W/TABLES, CHEVY MOTORS. 282-7708

WANTED: CROWN ROYAL BAGS. 785-658-5704

FOR SALE: QUEEN SIZE HEADBOARD. 786-9821

FOR SALE: LARGE ASSORTMENT OF TOOLS, C-PAP MACHINE, ROLLATOR WALKER. 603-3907

FOR SALE: 18′ CAR TRAILER W/12,000# WINCH 617-5323

FOR SALE: OVERHEAD PROJECTOR, KODAK PRINTER. WANTED: PROPANE BOTTLE FOR A GRILL. 792-1943

FOR SALE: PURE BRED PITBULL PUPPIES. 282-0382

