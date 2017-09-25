Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas
Name of Deceased: Scott Eugene Lamb Age: 53
Date of Death: September 23, 2017
Place of Death: At his home in Great Bend, Kansas
Date of Birth: March 4, 1964 at Great Bend, Kansas
Parents Name: Jerald and Rosella Faye (Sweeden) Lamb
OBITUARY INFORMATION
Scott married Christina Lynn “Tina” Garrett Dec. 24, 1997 at Las Vegas.
A lifetime Great Bend area resident, Scott was a mechanic for Venture Corporation.
SURVIVORS
Wife: Tina Lynn Lamb, of the home
Parents: Jerald and Faye Lamb of Great Bend
Five sons: Dalton, Dylan, D.J., and Darren, of the home, and Jeremy of Ellinwood, KS
One brother: Mike Lamb of NM
SERVICE INFORMATION
Memorial Service: 4:00 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Place of Service: Bryant Funeral Home
There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place.
Memorial Fund: Scott Lamb Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home
Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home
1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530