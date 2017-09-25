Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Name of Deceased: Scott Eugene Lamb Age: 53

Date of Death: September 23, 2017

Place of Death: At his home in Great Bend, Kansas

Date of Birth: March 4, 1964 at Great Bend, Kansas

Parents Name: Jerald and Rosella Faye (Sweeden) Lamb

OBITUARY INFORMATION

Scott married Christina Lynn “Tina” Garrett Dec. 24, 1997 at Las Vegas.

A lifetime Great Bend area resident, Scott was a mechanic for Venture Corporation.

SURVIVORS

Wife: Tina Lynn Lamb, of the home

Parents: Jerald and Faye Lamb of Great Bend

Five sons: Dalton, Dylan, D.J., and Darren, of the home, and Jeremy of Ellinwood, KS

One brother: Mike Lamb of NM

SERVICE INFORMATION

Memorial Service: 4:00 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Place of Service: Bryant Funeral Home

There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place.

Memorial Fund: Scott Lamb Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530