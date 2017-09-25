Robert Best

Dateline: Bushton, Kansas

Robert Ray Best, 81, died September 22, 2017, at Sandstone Heights, Little River. He was born December 13, 1935, in Bushong, Kansas, the son of James Ray and Ruth Thelma (Sharp) Best.

Robert graduated from Burrton High School in 1953. He then entered the Army as a private first class and served two tours during the Korean War and Vietnam War, discharged as a Specialist 4 in 1962.

After his honorable discharge, he returned to Kansas and worked in Hutchinson for the Phillips News, delivering magazines, cookbooks, etc. Then he worked as a salesman and delivery man for Frito Lay. Later he worked for B.J. Well Service in Great Bend and was a roughneck for several different oil services. In 1961 he started working for Northern Gas Products. They later became known as Enron and he retired from there as a supervising technician in 1993.

Robert was a longtime resident of Bushton since 1963 moving from Lyons. He was a member of the Royal Lodge #192 AF & AM Masonic Lodge, and the V.F.W., both of Lyons.

On November 6, 1958, he married Frances H. “Fran” McKenna. They were married at his sister’s house in Hutchinson and spent the next 58+ years together.

He is survived by his wife, Fran of the home; brother, Harlen Best and wife Patti of Hutchinson, sisters, Patty Harmon and husband Joe, and Judy Maxfield, all of Hutchinson; brother-in-law, Robert McKenna of Joplin; sister-in-law, Barbara Bunch and husband Russell “Rusty” of Kanopolis; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son, Curtis Ray Best; sister, Lynn Bayless; brothers-in-law, Charley McKenna, Everett McKenna, and Billy McKenna; and a sister-in-law, Joan Gray.

Friends may call 1 to 6 p.m., with family to greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, September 25, 2017, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, with Pastor Stephanie Norton presiding.

Inurnment will be at a later date, in the Kansas Veteran’s Cemetery at WaKeeney, Kansas. Memorials may be made to Royal Lodge #192 AF & AM Masonic Lodge, Bushton First Responders, or the Claflin Ambulance, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.