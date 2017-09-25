Police: Standoff at Kansas home ends with arrest, no injuries

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on numerous charges after a stand-off that ended Monday morning.

Just after 10:30 p.m. in the police responded to report of domestic violence at a home in the 1600 Block of North Brunswick in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. An investigation revealed a 22-year-old resident of the home who suffers from mental illness made a verbal threat against a 26-year-old woman who also resides in the home along with other family including a 3-year-old.

Officers talked to the man through a bedroom door when he reveled he was armed with a handgun. Family members confirmed the man did have a gun and left the residence. A negotiator and police talked to the man for over two hours in an attempt to end the situation peacefully.

A decision was made to use the Wichita Police Swat team to assist in the situation. They spent several more hours communicating with the man by phone and on social media. They ultimately used chemical munitions into the home and the man surrendered. He was booked into the Sedgwick County jail for criminal threat and resisting arrest.

Police reported there were no injuries. They did recover the handgun and other weapons from the bedroom where the man was located.

Name of the suspect was not released.