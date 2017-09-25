Pawnee Valley Community Hospital administrator resigns

Pawnee Valley Community Hospital announced the resignation of Eric Lybarger, Hospital Administrator. Lybarger becomes another recent administrator with the hospital to stay a short period of time, being with the hospital just over a year.

The Larned hospital is now looking for their fourth administrator in three years. Matt Heyn resigned in June of 2014 after spending four years at Pawnee Valley. Heyn’s replacement, John Hughs started in January of 2015 before Lybarger took over on September 12, 2016.

Shae Veach, Vice President of Regional Operations at HaysMed will serve as Interim Hospital Administrator during the transition period during the next few months. Assisting him will be Kendra Barker, Director of Nursing at PVCH.

“We appreciate Eric’s tenure here at PVCH and wish him much success in his future endeavors.” said Veach.

A search for a permanent replacement will begin immediately. Pawnee Valley says the public should see no change in services or programs going forward.