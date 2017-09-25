Kansas man dies after ATV flips on bike path

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident along a Wichita bike path.

KAKE-TV reports that the ATV apparently flipped Sunday night after hitting a tree branch. Wichita Police Sgt. Dan Harty says a bicyclist spotted the ATV in a tree row, with a 44-year-old man trapped underneath it. Emergency crews tried to save him, but he was declared dead at the scene.

Harty said the branch had been down for about three days, but it is not clear if anyone notified city crews to remove it. Harty says it is illegal to ride ATVs along bike paths in Wichita, but some people