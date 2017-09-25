Construction update in Barton County

Monday’s rainy weather kept Venture Corporation crews from continuing work on NW 40 Avenue, also known as Boyd Road. The project calls for asphalt overlay work from NW 80 Road to the intersection at K-4 Highway.

Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman says the project started Saturday with asphalt milling and should go fairly quick if the weather cooperates.

Barry McManaman Audio

Traffic is allowed through the work zone with a pilot car and flaggers.

Meanwhile, work continues on the Radium Bridge that crosses the Arkansas River on SW 50 Avenue. McManaman says that project is going well and has remained on schedule.

Barry McManaman Audio

L&M Contractors has projected the bridge project to be completed before the end of the year. The work zone includes one lane of traffic that is controlled by traffic lights.