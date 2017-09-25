Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/22 – 9/24)

9/22

BOOKED: Jason Sohm of Great Bend on Hoisington Municipal Court case for driving while suspended, bond set at $2,500 C/S or an 18-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Kory Demel of Hoisington on a Barton County District serve sentence.

BOOKED: Trent Sewell of Haysville on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $1,264.09 cash only.

BOOKED: Deneva Steinert of Great Bend for CKCC serve sentence.

BOOKED: Eric Buckley of Great Bend for GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set in lieu of 90 days or $547. GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set in lieu of 90 days or $970.

BOOKED: Samantha Else of Hoisington for BTDC serve sentence.

BOOKED: Justin Herren of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence, no bond.

BOOKED: Sara Symank of Dundee for BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set in lieu of $658 cash. BTDC warrant for probation violation with bond of $1,183 cash.

BOOKED: Alicia Hoeffner of Great Bend for EMC serve sentence.

RELEASED: Rickie Bell of Pensacola, FL on Great Bend Municipal Court case for no driver’s license, illegal tag, and no insurance after receiving a 48-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Jason Sohm of Great Bend on Hoisington Municipal Court case for driving while suspended after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Oscar Usoro on Barton County District Court cases on a $60,000 OR bond authorized by Judge Svaty.

RELEASED: Howard Lee Johnson on Barton County District Court cases per Judge Svaty, other cases were disposed by court.

RELEASED: Rodney Miller of Great Bend on BTDC case. Surety bond was posted through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Zachary Thompson of Hoisington for GBMC warrant for contempt of court after posting a $440 cash bond.

9/23

BOOKED: Aaron Cross of Bushton on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with bond set at $597 cash only.

BOOKED: Tyler Marvin on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $3,000 cash only.

BOOKED: Patrick Doty of Great Bend on GBMC serve sentence.

BOOKED: Jason Sohm of Hoisington on a case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended, bond set in lieu of $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Billy F. McIntosh of Howell on GBMC case for contributing to a child misconduct, criminal carrying of a weapon, bond is set in lieu of $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Aaron Cross of Bushton on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court after posting a $597.50 cash only bond.

RELEASED: Teresa Schmidt on Great Bend Municipal Court case after serving.

RELEASED: Billy McIntosh of Howell on Great Bend Municipal Court case for contributing to a child misconduct and criminal carrying of a weapon after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

9/24

BOOKED: Albert Hass of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $601 cash only, GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,237 cash only. Barton County District Court case for theft with bond set at $5,000 C/S. GBMC case for habitual driver with bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Debbie Wasinger of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery, bond is set in lieu of $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Patricia Avinger of Great Bend on Dickinson County warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $200 cash only.

BOOKED: Jonathon Nail on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, bond set at $1,000 cash surety.

RELEASED: Kory Demel of Hoisington on a Barton County District serve sentence.

RELEASED: Deneva Steiner of Great Bend for Central Kansas Community Corrections serve sentence.

RELEASED: Jason Sohm of Hoisington for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended after he posted a $10,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Patrick Doty of Great Bend on GBMC serve sentence.

RELEASED: Justin Herren of Great Bend on GBMC serve sentence.