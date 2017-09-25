Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Alvin August Haberman, 77, died September 22, 2017, at Great Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born May 19, 1940, in Great Bend, Kansas, the son of Alexander John and Augusta J. (Koriel) Haberman.

On May 28, 1960, he married Janet Kay Sprouse at St. Rose Catholic Church, Great Bend, Kansas. She died in a car accident on September 8, 1962.

He then married Martha L. Helt on May 1, 1965, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Hoisington, Kansas.

A lifetime Great Bend resident, Alvin was a truck driver, driving for many companies, including Murphy Tractor, Thies Packing, and Old Dominion.

He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Hoisington, and the Knights of Columbus Council #1521. He was also a member of the Antique Oliver Club.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Martha L. Haberman of the home; daughters, Debra Walter of Arkansas City, Marlene Cook and husband Darrin, and Jeanette Campbell and husband Darrin, all of Great Bend; sister, Bernadine Hammeke and husband Robert of Burdett; 11 grandchildren, Shaun Walter, Christine Walter-Ruiz, Jacy Walter, Kyle Cook, Kody Cook, Kolten Cook, Kort Cook, Kade Cook, Kira Cook, Evan Campbell, and Anna Campbell; 8 great grandchildren, Destiny Ruiz, Alannah Walter, Jayden Walter, Zane Walter, Millie Cook, Marcie Cook, Alvie Cook, and Jordyn Cook.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Janet; infant daughter, Theresa Suzanne; brothers, Donald and Maurice Haberman.

Vigil with Rosary led by the Knights of Columbus will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 27, 2017, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, celebrated by Father Anselm Eke. Burial will follow in St. John Church Cemetery. Friends may call 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church or Kans for Kids in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.