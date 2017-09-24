New Great Bend Fire Chief addresses staffing shortage

Luke McCormick says since he has been married, he and his wife have not known each other when he has not worked a 24-hour shift or overnight shift. That’s one change McCormick is getting used to after being named Great Bend Fire Chief last Monday night.

Fire Chief McCormick has been with the Fire Department since 1996 and is ready to take on more of the administrative side of the industry.

Luke McCormick Audio

Starting as a firefighter, McCormick was promoted to Captain in 2008, a position he held until selected as Chief from a committee and unanimously approved by the Great Bend City Council. McCormick was one of three internal candidates that applied for the open position after Mike Napolitano retired September 1.

McCormick says the staff at the Fire Department is six firefighters short as they try to beef up their crew.

Luke McCormick Audio

Great Bend held a testing/tryout Friday for new firefighters, who also double as Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT).

The Fire Department recently received a federal grant in the amount of $322,359 over three years to assist in the cost of hiring three new employees. Great Bend will need to pay 25 percent of the expense the first two years, 65% in year three, and the full cost after the three-year grant expires.