Monday Weather

Monday Showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7am. High near 67. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 67. North wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.