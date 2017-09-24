Great Bend Post

Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

by

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Phil Grossardt. Guests include Dr. Christopher Kain, orthopedic spine surgeon from the Hutchinson Clinic.

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A        “Agri-Talk” with Mike Adams

11A-11:30     “Pages in Time” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Karen Nueforth, Research Coordinator for the Barton County Historical Society.

11:30-3:30     Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ New York Yankees

3:30-4P          Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P             “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-8P             ESPN Radio “Jalen & Jacoby”

8P-10P           ESPN Radio “Izzy & Spain”

10P-MID        ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fitz”