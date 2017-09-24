Lady Cougars beat Garden City

bartonsports.com

Saturday afternoon was exactly a much needed match for the Barton Community College volleyball team against a struggling Garden City Community College squad as the Cougars picked up their second conference win of the season with a sweep at the Barton Gym 25-12, 25-12, and 30-28.

Serving up twelve aces, the win improves Barton to 10-10 on the season and 2-5 in the Jayhawk Conference, while Garden City falls to 3-15 on the year and 1-4 in league play.

The Cougars will next head to Dodge City Community College on Wednesday night with a 6:30 p.m. first serve.