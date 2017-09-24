‘Inspiration of Broadway’ gives first community concert of the season

The Golden Belt Community Concert Association will present “The Inspiration of Broadway” as the first concert of its new season at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the Great Bend Municipal Auditorium, Lakin and Stone.

This GBCCA event is open to association members. Anyone wishing to purchase a season membership may do so at the door at this concert. Memberships are $50 per adult; $10 for any full-time enrolled student; $110 for a Family Membership; and $110 for a Grandparent Package. No single concert tickets are available. Full-time students will be admitted to the concert for a $5 donation at the door.

The show offers an evening of Broadway favorites, gospel songs and American spirituals sung by the male quartet, Signature Sound, recognized as one of the finest gospel quartets in the world. Grammy-nominated musician Ernie Haase is the leader of Signature Sound, which he founded in 2003 after his rich experience as a long-time member of the famous Cathedral Quartet.

Joining Signature Sound for this performance is one of Broadway’s brightest stars, J. Mark McVey, who has sung the role of Jean Valjean in ”Les Miserables” more than 3,000 times, won the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Actor, and was the first American to perform the Valjean role in London’s West End.

Nicknamed the Gospel Globetrotters, Signature Sound has traveled around the world acting as ambassadors of joy with their classic and beloved gospel songs. McVey made his Carnegie Hall debut with Marvin Hamlisch and continues to perform with numerous major symphonies around the country and the world. His television credits include “America’s Got Talent” and a PBS special, “A Tale of Two Cities in Concert,” all the while continuing his Broadway performances.

While Signature Sound has made its reputation as a gospel quartet, this show concentrates on Broadway music with a touch of gospel and spirituals. The four voices of Signature Sound, with trio backup, sing such favorites as “Climb Every Mountain,” “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “Blue Skies,” “I Got the Sun in the Morning,” “Blow, Gabriel, Blow,” “Old Man River,” “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot,” “When the Saints Go Marching In,” “Stand By Me” and “Noah Found Grace in the Eyes of the Lord.”

For more information about GBCCA, visit the association’s web site: www.goldenbeltcca.org, or call 620-793-2748.