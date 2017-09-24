Big 12 Update

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) – Darius Anderson ran for career highs of 160 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 16 TCU beat No. 6 Oklahoma State 44-31. Kenny Hill passed for 228 yards for the Horned Frogs,. TCU ran 52 times for 238 yards and held the ball for 39 minutes. Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph passed for 398 yards.

WACO, Texas (AP) – Baker Mayfield’s third touchdown pass was the go-ahead score for third-ranked Oklahoma in a 49-41 win at Baylor. The heavily-favored Sooners, who stretched their nation’s-best winning streak to 14 games, were down in the third quarter against the winless Bears. Mayfield threw a 48-yard TD to Jeff Badet before freshman Trey Sermon had two scoring runs in the fourth quarter.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Will Grier threw for 347 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, Justin Crawford ran for 125 yards and another score and West Virginia pulled away late to beat pesky Kansas 56-34. David Sills and Kennedy McKoy each scored twice for the Mountaineers, who overcame a 291-yard rushing performance by the Jayhawks’ Khalil Herbert.

HOUSTON (AP) – Nic Shimonek passed for 321 yards and two scores and Texas Tech defeated Houston 27-24, snapping the Cougars’ 16-game home winning streak. Shimonek’s favorite target was Keke Coutee, who made 11 catches for 161 yards and a score, which came on a 77-yard pass in the third quarter.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Kansas revealed during a dinner for some of its most influential donors a $350 million plan to overhaul its football stadium and improve other facilities. Longtime benefactor David Booth kicked off the campaign with a $50 million pledge, the largest in Kansas Athletics history. The school also plans to build a $10 million volleyball facility.