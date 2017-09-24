18th ranked Tigers turn back Riverhawks 31-7

fhsuathletics.com

HAYS, Kan. – For the first time since the 1983 season, Fort Hays State Football has started a season 4-0. The 18th-ranked Tigers turned away Northeastern State on Saturday (Sept. 23) by a score of 31-7. NSU moved to 0-4 with the loss. The Tigers kept pace for the MIAA lead with top-ranked Northwest Missouri State with the win.

The Tigers opened up a 24-0 lead by halftime and never looked back. The RiverHawks produced their only score of the game early in the third quarter, but the Tigers countered later in the quarter to make the final spread of 24 points.

The Tigers used a one-yard touchdown run by Kenneth Iheme and a 54-yard field goal by Brandon Brown in the first quarter to take a 10-0 lead. The 54-yard make with a solid tail wind was the third-longest in Tiger Football history. A pair of touchdown receptions from four and five yards out by Drew Kite in the second quarter moved the score to 24-0 by halftime.

Fort Hays State gave Northeastern State a short field early in the third quarter when a Jacob Mezera pass was intercepted by D’Kameron White and returned 36 yards to the Fort Hays State 20. Six plays later, NSU found the endzone to cut the lead to 24-7 at the 11:08 mark. But, the Tigers had a 10-play, 80-yard drive that sealed the game at the 4:56 mark of the third quarter on a 30-yard touchdown by Iheme.

The Tigers were nearly dead even in their rushing and passing offense. The ground game churned out 215 yards, while the passing game produced 212 for 427 yards of total offense in the game. The Tiger defense held the RiverHawks to just 184 total yards. NSU gained only 48 yards on the ground. Leading the Tiger tackling effort was Jose Delgado with nine stops. Doyin Jibowu had seven tackles and an interception. Tevin Evans and Nathan Shepherd each recorded sacks.

Jacob Mezera was 21-of-28 passing for all 212 passing yards and two touchdowns. Iheme finished with a team-high 95 yards rushing and 123 all-purpose yards. Monterio Burchfield had four receptions for 55 yards. Dante Brown averaged 51 yards on his five punts in the game.

For Northeastern State, Dom McKinzy finished 16-of-35 for 136 yards and one touchdown. Receiver Zac King had the lone touchdown for NSU. C.J. Shavers had 31 rushing yards and Gary McKnight had five receptions for 44 yards.

Fort Hays State returns to action next Saturday on the road at Lindenwood in St. Charles, Mo. Kickoff is set for 1 pm.