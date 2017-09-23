With successful relationship in Hoisington, Roto-Mix to purchase building

The Hoisington City Council approved the sale documents for Roto-Mix this month, meaning the livestock mixing and feeding equipment company is that much closer to owning their building outright.

Roto-Mix started in Dodge City in 1984, but added the manufacturing facility in Hoisington in 1993.

Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell says the city has leased the building on south Main Street to Roto-Mix with intentions of the company purchasing it 20 years later.

The purchase price is $206,514 for the structures that were once used by the railroad that crosses the area of south Hoisington. Mitchell says their lease payments and investments into the building will keep Roto-Mix in the community.

Roto-Mix also has a retail location in Scott City.