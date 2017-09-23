Sunday Weather

Sunday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Showers and thunderstorms. High near 70. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.