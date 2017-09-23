Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, September 25, 2017 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the September 18, 2017, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. RESOLUTION 2017-17: Investment of Idle Funds, Assignment of Duties and Rescinding 2006-10, Same, Adopted May 22, 2006:

-Under this updated Resolution, the administration of the investment of idle funds will be assigned to first, the County Treasurer, and second, to the County Financial Officer. As the Financial Officer is currently performing these duties, the Resolution calls for the duty to be turned over to the Treasurer by October 10, 2017. Matt Patzner, Finance Officer, and Jim Jordan, County Treasurer-Elect, will provide details.

B. COUNTY ENGINEER: Replacement of Departmental Vehicle:

-Requests for Proposals for a newer pickup truck for the Engineering Department were presented to the five major car dealerships in the County. Specifications included a new or used ½-ton, 4WD, crew cab pickup with an automatic transmission. The current pickup used by the Engineering Technician is a 2006 Chevy Silverado ½-ton, 4WD, crew cab with approximately 170,000 miles. Monies are available in Equipment Replacement for this purchase. Barry McManaman, County Engineer, will provide details.

C. ROAD AND BRIDGE: Buyback Offer on the 2016 T650 T4 Bobcat Track Loader:

-In 2014, Road and Bridge purchased a T650 T4 Bobcat Track Loader, with Pallet Forks, Auger, Grapple Bucket and Snow Bucket for a combined bid price of $53,719.00 from Bobcat of Salina. Since that time, the County has exercised the annual “buyback” option and received a newer Model T650 Bobcat Compact Track Loader with full warranty. Darren Williams, County Works Director, recommends the Commission exercise the current buyback option for a 2017 model. Monies are available in the Road and Bridge Fund for this planned expenditure.

D. ROAD AND BRIDGE: Purchase of a Compact Tracked Loader with Asphalt Planer and Grapple Bucket Attachments:

-Road and Bridge took bids for the purchase of a compact tracked loader with asphalt planer and grapple bucket attachments. Included in the bid was the trade in of a 2005 Caterpillar loader. It is noted that planers are used to restore asphalt and concrete surfaces to a specified grade or level. Mr. Williams will detail bids.

E. ROAD AND BRIDGE: Sale of Asphalt Zipper:

-Road and Bridge has proposed the purchase of a new planer as part of a package deal with a compact tracked loader. Should that purchase be approved, it is suggested that the current asphalt zipper be sold at auction. The current unit is a 2006 Asphalt Zipper Model #AZ500 with 274 hours. Mr. Williams will provide details.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

-The Barton County Landfill will open at 7:30 a.m. and close at 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 26, 2017, in order to seal roads inside the facility. It will return to normal operational hours on Wednesday.

-The Kansas Legislative Policy Group will hold its annual meeting beginning September 28, 2017. There is a reception planned for the evening of Thursday, September 28, 2017, with a meeting on September 29th. The meeting will be held at the Clarion Inn, 1922 East Kansas Avenue, Garden City, Kansas. It is anticipated that County officials may attend.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

SEPTEMBER 25, 2017

9:30 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Regular Business Meeting – Fire District Number One

9:45 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

10:00 a.m. – Department Head Meeting with the Commissioners. Department Head meetings are held in the Courthouse Conference Room, Room 101. After the Department Head meeting is closed, the Commission will return to their Chambers.

10:45 a.m. – Training Opportunity – John Debes, Information Technology Director

11:00 a.m. – Fiscal Year 2017 Outcomes Report – Amy Boxberger, CKCC Director

11:15 a.m. – Program Update – Janice Walker, Silver Hair Legislature

11:30 a.m. – Program Update – Cottonwood Extension Council

Barton County accepted Request for Qualifications for Architects for Courthouse Repairs until September 8, 2017. The Commission will interview architects during the afternoon. Scheduled are:

1:00 p.m. – DMA Architects, PA

1:30 p.m. – GLMV Architecture

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Amy Boxberger, CKCC Director, is scheduled for September 28, 2017.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, October 2, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

VI. ADJOURN.