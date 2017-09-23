Luncheon in Great Bend scheduled to meet FHSU interim president

Join fellow Great Bend area alumni and friends for an opportunity to meet interim Fort Hays State University president, Dr. Andy Tompkins, during lunch as he makes his way across the state where he will meet with news outlets and Tiger supporters to share the latest and greatest in all things Fort Hays State.

The luncheon will take place at the Holiday Inn Express, 3821 10th Street in Great Bend from 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. October 18, 2017. The event is free but an RSVP is required by October 13. Contact the FHSU Alumni Association at 785-628-4430 or alumni@fhsu.edu.

Dr. Tompkins will be joined by DeBra Prideaux ’86, ’92, executive alumni director, and Lisa Karlin ’90, director of university relations and marketing.