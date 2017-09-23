Larned woman hospitalized after rear end semi crash

PAWNEE COUNTY –A Larned woman was injured in an accident just after 10a.m. Saturday in Pawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Kenworth semi driven by John Thomas Shekleton, Jr. 45, New Hampton, IA, was westbound on Kansas 156 ten miles west of Larned.

The semi rear-ended a 2011 Lincoln passenger car driven by Kathy R. Tankersley, 53, Larned, that was slowing down, with turn signal on to make a left turn. The Lincoln spun into the south ditch.

Tankersley was transported to the hospital in Larned. The semi driver was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP>