Clifford the Big Red Dog to visit Great Bend

Smoky Hills Public Television’s Family Fun Day will return to Great Bend next month. This free event will be held at Brit Spaugh Zoo on October 14 from 9am to 1pm.

During the event, children will be able to take a picture with Clifford. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera. The Great Bend Lions Club also will conduct free vision screenings. The first 500 children will receive a gift bag.

Last year over 700 children attended the event to meet Curious George.

“We are looking forward to returning to Brit Spaugh Zoo with another PBS Kids favorite, Clifford the Big Red Dog,” says Tricia Flax, event coordinator. “The community seemed to enjoy the event last year, and we are hoping for another great turnout.”

Smoky Hills Public Television serves 71 counties in central and western Kansas.