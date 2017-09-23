Circles of Central Kansas off to a great start

Circles of Central Kansas, a program designed to give people a road map out of poverty is off to a great start. According to Barton County Health Director Shelly Schneider, an idea that was spawned from conversations that took place last winter, is already helping a number of Central Kansas families.

Shelly Schneider Audio

Circles of Central Kansas is modeled after the circles program in McPherson County and is a joint effort between the Barton County Health Department, 20th Judicial District Community Corrections, the Essdack program at the Barton County Academy, and Kansas Kids @ Gear Up. Schneider says the first class is full and underway, but for people who are interested in participating in the next class, they can contact her office for more information.

Shelly Schneider Audio

The Circles program connects people in relationships across income lines and helps develop clear goals for education and stable income. Circles also focuses on supporting families to help themselves completely out of poverty.

The program is also in need of volunteers in various capacities and levels of involvement that might interest you. Contact Shelly at the Health Department for more information.