Panther boys and girls win team titles at Rim Rock Farm XC Classic

Rim Rock Farm High School Cross Country Classic

The Great Bend Boys and Girls both brought home team titles from the prestigious Rim Rock Farm Classic near Lawrence Saturday.

The Rim Rock Farm High School Cross Country Classic is hosted by Lawrence Free State High School and the University of Kansas on the Rim Rock Farm course designed by Bob Timmons (KU Track and Field/Cross Country Legend). The event features the best high school cross country programs from the Midwest. There were three separate varsity races for both the boys and girls.

Boys

Crimson Division – 45 Teams -329 Runners

Team Scores

1 Great Bend 187

2 Nixa, MO 209

3 Kearney 247

4 Platte County 265

5 Wichita-North

6 Rogers, AR

7 Lexington

8 Andover Central

9 Lakewood

10 Blue Valley Northwest

Individual Results-Great Bend

1 Kerby Depenbusch 12 Great Bend 16:24.5

2 Connor Griffith 10 Great Bend 16:29.4

32 Sage Cauley 10 Great Bend 17:31.5

36 Josh Tomlin 10 Great Bend 17:34.6

124 Collin Hammond 10 Great Bend 18:27.2

137 Evan Hammond 10 Great Bend 18:34.0

Girls

Blue Division – 31 Teams – 239 Runners

Teams Scores-Top 10

1 Great Bend 127

2 Hiawatha 130

3 Basehor-Linwood 156

4 Logan-Rogersville 172

5 St. George-Rock Creek 199

6 Smithville 239

7 DeSoto (Mo) 240

8 Norton Community 305

9 Newton

10 St. Marys 336

Individual Results-Great Bend

6 Aubrey Snapp 09 Great Bend 21:07.3 6

27 McKenna Esfeld 10 Great Bend 22:14.0 22

29 Paloma Sandoval 12 Great Bend 22:14.9 24

30 Baleigh Fry 12 Great Bend 22:15.7

63 Lacora Bryant 12 Great Bend 23:19.8

181 Briana Perez 09 Great Bend 26:52.7 141

204 Chloe Gibson 10 Great Bend 28:02.7 161