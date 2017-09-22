Weekend Weather

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Sunday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.