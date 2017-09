SEPTEMBER 22, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 8 TRUCK TIRES, 2009 HARLEY DAVIDSON ROAD GLIDE. 285-9353

WANTED: FRONT BUMPER 1961/1971 FOR A DODGE PU. ATTENTION: SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 30TH CAR SHOW IN ALDEN 10-4. 204-0775

FOR SALE: QUEEN SIZE ADJUSTABLE BED, 7-1/4″ SKIL SAW, PROPANE BOTTLE FOR A GRILL. 786-1945

FOR SALE: 2003 FORD PU 3/4 TON. 923-5589

FOR SALE: 9′ FISHING BOAT. 282-9933

FOR SALE: TWIN SIZE AIR MATTRESS W/PUMP. 282-8246

FREE: WHITE CAT. 617-6721

FOR SALE: NEW AGE ENCYCLOPEDIAS, BABY WALKER, BABY BOUNCER. FREE: PUZZLES. 617-9083

FOR SALE: GAS DRYER, 2 WHEEL TRAILER. 639-5331 AFTER 3PM

FOR SALE: DE-THATCHER FOR A 46″ RIDING MOWER, 2011 GMC SIERRA TRUCK 4X4/RED/BLACK INT/HAIL ON HOOD. 797-5566

FOR SALE: 50 JOINTS OF 2″ OD OILFIELD PIPE, SUCKER RODS. 923-5124

WANTED: 12″ BICYCLE RIMS, TRAILER. 797-1692

FOR SALE: ECHO WATER SOFTENER, CARPET IN NEUTRAL, CEILING FANS. 797-3796

FOR SALE: 1985 16′ LUND FISHING BOAT W/EXTRAS, PU BED TRAILER, CAMPING & FISHING EQUIPMENT. 785-483-1897

FOR SALE: UPRIGHT EUREKA VACUUM CLEANER, ROCKPORT SHOES (10-1/2), ELECTRIC KNIFE. 792-5310 OR 282-3957

FOR SALE: PU BED TOOL BOX, FIREWOOD. WANTED: PUNCHING BAG W/CHAIN 794-6839

WANTED: WOODEN STORAGE SHED 12′ OR LARGER, VAN THAT WILL HOLD 5-6 CAR SEATS. 617-3944

FOR SALE: 8X10 OR 8X12 SHED. 639-1377

FOR SALE: 1983 HONDA INTERSTATE MOTORCYCLE OR TRADE. WANTED: PULL TYPE BUMPER CAMPER. 672-5662

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

CAIN CITY ORCHARD HAS APPLES THAT ARE READY TO PICK. VARIETIES INCLUDE RED DELICIOUS, GOLD DELICIOUS AND EMPIRE. PRE-PICKED APPLES AND PUMPKINS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE. PLEASE CALL 620-562-3498 OR CHECK THEM OUT ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE INFORMATION. (wonderful place to go, relaxing, great for families, wonderful fruit).

LIVING ESTATE SALE. THIS SALE IS AT 3910 (MCKINLEY) CEDAR PARK PLACE APT 5A IN GREAT BEND. THE SALE STARTED THIS MORNING AT 8AM UNTIL 2 PM AND AGAIN TOMORROW AT THE SAME TIME. SELLING FURNITURE, KITCHEN ITEMS, JEWELRY AND MANY LOVELY MISCELLANEOUS ITEMS. THIS IS A CASH ONLY SALE.

MULTI FAMILY GARAGE SALE AT 3225 25TH ST IN GREAT BEND. IT STARTS TOMORROW MORNING AT 8AM UNTIL 2. YOU FILL FIND HOME DÉCOR, FLORAL ITEMS, FURNITURE, COUNTRY SIGNS, LAMPS, FIXTURES, COOKWARE, NEW IN BOX ITEMS, MIRRORS, CRAFT ITEMS, NAME BRAND CLOTHES, JUNIOR, WOMENS, MENS, WOMENS PLUS SOME WITH THE TAGS STILL ON. SHOES INCLUDING FLIP FLOPS AND A LOT OF GREAT STUFF.

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT WEEK-END.