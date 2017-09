Venture Corporation will begin work on NW 40 Avenue (Boyd Road) on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. They plan to do asphalt milling at various locations on Saturday and will begin the asphalt overlay around Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.

The project extends from NW 80 Rd to K-4 Intersection. The project should be completed within two weeks.

Traffic will be allowed through the work zone with a pilot car and flaggers.