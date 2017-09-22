Police: Kansas teen reported missing found safe

RILEY COUNTY — A teen reported missing this week has been found safe, according to Riley County Police.

Cal0b Haymond, 15, Ogden reportedly went missing from Salina on September 17 at approximately 4:30 p.m.

According to police, his family took him to Salina on Friday, September 15, and dropped off at a friend’s house to spend the weekend.

UPDATE: Calob has been located and is safe. Thank you for your help finding this teen! pic.twitter.com/12aL0LX0dh — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) September 22, 2017

Calob and his friend were reportedly out walking when his friend’s parents came and picked up Calob’s friend and left Calob. His last known location was in the area of Walmart in south Salina.

Police did not release details on where he was located.