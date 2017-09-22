Police: $5K in cash taken in Kansas home burglary

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and asking for help to locate suspects.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, a homeowner returned to his residence in the 700 Block of Scott Street in Salina. As he pulled into the driveway, two suspects ran from residence, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.

The homeowner got back into his pickup and attempted to track down the burglars but was unsuccessful.

The suspects are described as white males, around 5-foot 8-inches tall and they wore white shirts.

Police say that the suspects damaged the French doors at the rear of the house and ransacked two bedrooms.

Over $5,000 in cash was reportedly stolen from the home, according to police.