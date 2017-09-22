Police: 1-year-old dead in Kansas shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting.

Just after 10:30 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 600 Block of North Michigan Street in Lawrence after report of a shooting involving a 1-year-old child, according to a media release.

Despite life saving measures attempted by first responders, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Police are not looking for any other persons involved in the incident.

No additional details were released.