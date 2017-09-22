Lang Diesel Hiring Agricultural Diesel Service Manager

LDI Ellinwood location is seeking a highly organized leader with strong communication skills to join our team as Diesel Service Manager.
Job Description:
A successful Service Manager strives to continually improve the functions and efficiency of the Service Department by meeting budget goals, providing leadership and management of department employees, and cultivating strong customer relationships.
Job Skills:
The Service Manager must:
- Possess the leadership and managerial ability to lead and direct a team of Service Technicians to achieve the department operating goals
- Have extensive knowledge of agricultural equipment service and repair, and related supplies and materials within his/her local market area
- Demonstrate sufficient knowledge of agricultural equipment repair to inspire confidence in fellow employees and customers
- Be capable of interpreting financial data and understand cost, overhead, and margin requirements to achieve the financial goals as determined in the annual operating budget
- Maintain and cultivate professional relationships with fellow employees, company owners, customers, and product vendors
- Be computer literate and possess the ability to learn and utilize software such as CDK, manufacturer’s service systems, spreadsheets, and email
- Be able to safely operate a forklift truck
Qualifications:
- High School diploma or GED required
- Bachelor’s or Associate’s degree in related field is preferred
- Minimum of three-years progressive experience in farm equipment service operations recommended
- Managerial or supervisory experience recommended
- Related mechanical experience will be considered
- Valid driver’s license
- Pre-employment drug screen, motor vehicle records check, and background check required
Benefits:
LDI offers competitive wages based on experience and a benefit package that includes paid
health insurance, 401K retirement plan, paid holidays, paid time off, performance based incentives,
overtime, uniforms, and other optional benefits.
To Apply:
Complete an application online at www.langdieselinc.com/Careers
LDI of Ellinwood is located at 15 SE 90 Ave, Ellinwood, KS, 67526.