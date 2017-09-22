Lang Diesel Hiring Agricultural Diesel Service Manager

LDI Ellinwood location is seeking a highly organized leader with strong communication skills to join our team as Diesel Service Manager.

Job Description:

A successful Service Manager strives to continually improve the functions and efficiency of the Service Department by meeting budget goals, providing leadership and management of department employees, and cultivating strong customer relationships.

Job Skills:

The Service Manager must:

Possess the leadership and managerial ability to lead and direct a team of Service Technicians to achieve the department operating goals

Have extensive knowledge of agricultural equipment service and repair, and related supplies and materials within his/her local market area

Demonstrate sufficient knowledge of agricultural equipment repair to inspire confidence in fellow employees and customers

Be capable of interpreting financial data and understand cost, overhead, and margin requirements to achieve the financial goals as determined in the annual operating budget

Maintain and cultivate professional relationships with fellow employees, company owners, customers, and product vendors

Be computer literate and possess the ability to learn and utilize software such as CDK, manufacturer’s service systems, spreadsheets, and email

Be able to safely operate a forklift truck

Qualifications:

High School diploma or GED required

Bachelor’s or Associate’s degree in related field is preferred

Minimum of three-years progressive experience in farm equipment service operations recommended

Managerial or supervisory experience recommended

Related mechanical experience will be considered

Valid driver’s license

Pre-employment drug screen, motor vehicle records check, and background check required

Benefits:

LDI offers competitive wages based on experience and a benefit package that includes paid

health insurance, 401K retirement plan, paid holidays, paid time off, performance based incentives,

overtime, uniforms, and other optional benefits.

To Apply:

Complete an application online at www.langdieselinc.com/Careers

LDI of Ellinwood is located at 15 SE 90 Ave, Ellinwood, KS, 67526.